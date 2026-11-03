Russia simplifies military-technical cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying a protocol amending the agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the development of military-technical cooperation, Interfax reports.

The document has been published on Russia’s official legal information portal. The protocol was signed in Bishkek on November 26, 2025. It aims to improve and simplify procedures for military-technical cooperation between the two parties.

Under the protocol, deliveries of military products will be carried out under contracts between authorized organizations of the two parties without requiring import or export licenses for such products.

The document also stipulates that lists of products to be supplied will be drawn up by the authorized body of the party interested in purchasing them and submitted to the authorized body of the other party.

Supplies of spare parts, assemblies, instruments, units, components, as well as special-purpose, training and auxiliary equipment and technical documentation, along with servicing and repair work and the training of foreign specialists to perform such work, will be carried out without the need to draw up such lists.