Radiation levels in Kyrgyzstan: Where highest readings were recorded

The average background gamma radiation level in Kyrgyzstan stands at 0.20 microsieverts per hour. The Hydrometeorological Service published the figures as of October 30.

According to monitoring data, the highest readings were recorded in the following settlements:

Cholpon-Ata — 0.33 microsieverts per hour;

Kara-Balta — 0.32 microsieverts per hour;

Sary-Tash — 0.27 microsieverts per hour;

Kyzyl-Suu — 0.27 microsieverts per hour;

Baytik — 0.25 microsieverts per hour.

The gamma radiation level was 0.21 microsieverts per hour in Bishkek, 0.22 in Osh, 0.22 in Naryn and 0.10 in Karakol.

The lowest readings were recorded in Karakol and Gulcho, at 0.10 microsieverts per hour each, and in Batken, at 0.12 microsieverts per hour.

The monitoring covered a total of 22 observation points across the country.

Background gamma radiation measures the dose rate of external ionizing radiation. Its level may vary depending on the geological characteristics of an area, its elevation above sea level and the natural content of radioactive elements.

However, a higher reading in an individual settlement does not in itself indicate a radiation emergency or hazardous contamination.