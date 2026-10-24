President: Construction of Kambar-Ata 1 HPP may begin in 2027–2028

Construction of Kambar-Ata 1 hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan may begin in 2027 or 2028, President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with residents of Tash-Kumyr and Kara-Kul in Jalal-Abad region.

During a discussion of infrastructure issues, a resident of Kara-Kul drew attention to the condition of the town’s energy and utility infrastructure.

According to him, old pipes and heating networks have deteriorated, while residents are facing water supply problems.

Блок YouTube

He also highlighted the Kambar-Ata hydropower project, stressing its importance for the country. The resident said he had personally participated in the construction of six hydropower plants and called for work on the project to be accelerated.

In response, Sadyr Japarov said preparatory work for Kambar-Ata-1 HPP had been completed.

According to the president, construction itself could begin in the coming years.

«Preparatory work for Kambar-Ata 1 has been completed. God willing, we will begin construction next year, in 2027, or in 2028, and complete it within five to six years, ” President said.

The Kambar-Ata 1 hydropower plant is to be built on Naryn River as a joint project involving Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The plant is planned to have three generating units with a combined capacity of 1,860 megawatts. Once completed, it is expected to generate around 6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

The project is estimated to cost $4.2 billion.