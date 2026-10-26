Potential landslide losses in Central Asia estimated at $3.59 billion

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) estimated potential losses from landslides in Central Asia at $3.59 billion. The bank’s experts have published a new analytical brief examining landslide risks in cities across the region.

«Landslides pose a hidden threat to critical infrastructure in Central Asian cities. Potential direct losses for the region are estimated at $3.59 billion. The brief highlights the need to account for these risks when planning urban development and infrastructure projects, ” the EDB said.

Potential losses are estimated at $3.02 billion for roads, $382 million for railways and $186 million for buildings.

The report identifies areas requiring particular attention, including a section of the Tashkent–Osh corridor.

«The events in Nepal on September 24–27, 2026 demonstrated how slope damage can disrupt transport and energy infrastructure. Thirty-one bridges and hundreds of homes were destroyed, while the shutdown of 12 hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 358 megawatts led to restrictions on electricity supplies to industrial enterprises, ” the statement reads.

Authorities should factor landslide risks into urban planning and infrastructure investment, comply with water protection zone requirements, and restrict construction in floodplains and on unstable slopes.

Landslides claim thousands of lives and cause substantial economic damage worldwide every year. They rank fourth among natural disasters in terms of fatalities, according to the brief. The scale of losses depends on both natural conditions and the development of hazardous areas. Construction on unstable slopes, changes in land use and shortcomings in spatial planning increase the number of people and assets at risk.