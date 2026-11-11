Perizat Suranova seeks 10 million soms in compensation from state

The Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek is considering a lawsuit filed by activist Perizat Suranova, who was acquitted in Kempir-Abad case. She is seeking 10 million soms in compensation from the state for damages suffered, Azattyk reports.

A representative of the Ministry of Finance attended the court hearing. A preliminary hearing in the case was held on October 28.

“The damage I suffered following my arrest cannot be measured in monetary terms,” Suranova said.

According to her, her rights were repeatedly violated during the criminal prosecution. The activist is seeking 10 million soms in compensation, while noting that the issue of reimbursement for material expenses will be considered separately.

During the hearing, the Finance Ministry representative proposed summoning a representative of the Interior Ministry, which had initiated the criminal case. The court granted the request.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 30.

Other defendants acquitted in the Kempir-Abad case, including former Constitutional Court judge Klara Sooronkulova and human rights defender Rita Karasartova, have previously filed similar claims seeking compensation.

In autumn 2022, 27 people who opposed the transfer of land of Kempir-Abad reservoir to Uzbekistan were detained in connection with the case. They were charged with organizing mass riots and attempting to forcibly seize power.

All defendants denied the charges. In January 2023, the criminal case was classified as secret.

On June 14, 2024, the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek acquitted the defendants. On March 27, 2026, the Bishkek City Court also issued an acquittal.