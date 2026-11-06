OSCE/ODIHR considers sending observers to Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) is examining the feasibility of deploying an international observation mission for the upcoming presidential election in Kyrgyzstan, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

According to the CEC, its representatives met with OSCE/ODIHR Election Advisers Ranko Vukcevic and Kakha Inaishvili.

CEC representatives briefed the advisers on organizational and technical preparations for the election, including upcoming testing of election equipment and the voter identification system.

The discussions also covered training for members of territorial and precinct election commissions, ensuring transparency in the electoral process and making voting accessible to people with disabilities.

Particular attention was paid to equipping polling stations with ramps and encouraging greater electoral participation among young people.

The presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 27, 2027.