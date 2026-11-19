In Kyrgyzstan, a proposal has been put forward to allow parents raising children under the age of 14 on their own to leave work an hour earlier or arrive an hour later each day, without any reduction in their pay. Amendments to the Labor Code to this effect have been submitted for public discussion.

The bill was initiated by Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Dastan Bekeshev.

Under the proposal, employers would be required to grant employees who independently raise a child under 14 one paid hour off work every working day.

Employees would be able to choose whether to arrive an hour later or leave an hour earlier. Their salaries, bonuses and other payments provided by law would remain unchanged.

The new guarantee would apply not only to single mothers but also to fathers, adoptive parents, guardians and custodians who independently provide day-to-day care for a child.

Divorce alone would not qualify a parent for a shorter working day. The second parent must be effectively absent from the child’s daily care or limited to paying child support and providing occasional assistance.

To receive the additional paid hour, employees would have to submit a written application to their employer and attach the child’s documents. The absence of additional supporting documents alone could not serve as grounds for refusal.

The paid hour would be granted after five working days from the date the application is submitted. Employers would not be allowed to require employees to make up the time, transfer it to another day or replace it with monetary compensation.

In the explanatory note, Dastan Bekeshev says the initiative is particularly relevant to Bishkek and Osh, where traffic congestion makes it difficult for parents to take their children to school and kindergarten on time and pick them up after classes.

Under the current Labour Code, parents of children under 14 may work part-time, but their salaries are reduced in proportion to the hours worked.

The proposed amendments would allow them to retain full pay, with employers bearing the cost of the additional paid hour.