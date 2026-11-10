Olympic champions in Kyrgyzstan to receive lifetime monthly payments

Kyrgyzstan has set the amounts of lifetime monthly stipends for champions and medalists of the Olympic, Paralympic and Deaflympic Games, as well as world champions in Olympic sports. The relevant resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document amends Government Resolution No. 554 of November 23, 2018, which regulates stipend payments to the country’s leading athletes.

Under the amendments, once the established period of sports stipend payments ends, Olympic, Paralympic and Deaflympic champions and medalists will receive lifetime monthly payments.

The stipends will be as follows:

First place — 30,000 soms per month;

Second place — 25,000 soms per month;

Third place — 20,000 soms per month;

World champion title in senior Olympic sports — 20,000 soms per month.

If an athlete holds several titles, the lifetime stipend will be paid for only one achievement that carries the highest payment. Stipends for different titles cannot be combined.

The resolution also updates the categories of sporting achievements taken into account when awarding stipends to leading athletes. The list includes results at the Olympic, Paralympic, Deaflympic and Asian Games, World and Asian Championships, the World University Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games and other international competitions.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to take the necessary changes into account when preparing amendments to the national budget for 2027 and the 2028–2029 planning period.

The new rules will take effect on January 1, 2027.