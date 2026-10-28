Officials to face performance review after New Year, Japarov says

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said that action will be taken against heads of government agencies who delay resolving public grievances after the results of 2026 are reviewed.

He made the remarks in an interview with Super.kg, responding to a question about public complaints concerning local authorities, law enforcement agencies and government institutions.

"You are right. I can see that local officials are working slowly. I cannot say they are doing absolutely nothing, but the pace is very low,” Japarov said.

According to the president, the performance of government agencies will be reviewed after the New Year, once the results for 2026 have been assessed.

"Then we will take action not only against regional heads and governors, but also against all officials who delay resolving public grievances and long-standing disputes,” the president said.

Japarov did not specify what measures would be taken or which officials could be affected.

During previous trips to the regions, the president has repeatedly heard residents' complaints about the work of local authorities and issued instructions to address social and infrastructure problems.