October 2026 was the warmest on record

October 2026 was the warmest October since records began, the European climate monitoring service Copernicus says.

The global average air temperature was 1.75 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the agency reported.

The average surface air temperature reached 15.35 degrees Celsius, which is 0.9 degrees above the 1991–2020 average.

October was the third consecutive month in 2026 in which global temperatures exceeded the pre-industrial level by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, there is an estimated 80 percent probability that 2026 will rank as the second-warmest year on record.

Experts say a strong El Niño is further intensifying the warming caused by human activities.