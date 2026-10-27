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Nursultan Keneshbekov wins Turkistan half marathon for third time

09:54, 27 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov has once again won an international race in Kazakhstan, the event organizers reported.

The fifth edition of the Turkistan Marathon was held in the city of Turkistan.

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Keneshbekov competed in the half marathon, covering 21.095 kilometers, and claimed a convincing victory with a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 57 seconds.

This marked his third consecutive win at the event. In 2024, he won the race with a national record time of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 48 seconds.

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