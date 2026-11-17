The number of mudflow incidents in Kyrgyzstan has increased more than fourfold, Minister of Emergency Situations Kanatbek Chynybaev said at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration.

According to him, the sharp increase in the number of mudflow incidents is a particular cause for concern. A total of 355 incidents were recorded in 2026, claiming eight lives.

For comparison, 83 mudflow incidents were reported last year, with no fatalities.

Material damage caused by mudflows also increased significantly, rising from 1.98 million soms in 2025 to 479.953 million soms in 2026.

More than 4,000 people and 775 units of specialized equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the mudflows. Cleanup and restoration work was carried out at residential buildings, social facilities, roads and mudflow channels.