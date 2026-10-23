USD87.45EUR98.24RUB1.07
24.kg

New business inspections allowed in Kyrgyzstan despite moratorium

10:46, 23 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan has expanded the list of exemptions from its moratorium on business inspections. Authorized agencies will now be allowed to inspect regulated quarantineable products and facilities subject to veterinary, phytosanitary and food safety controls. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document amends Resolution No. 276 of April 23, 2026, adopted to implement the presidential decree imposing a temporary ban on inspections of businesses.

Under the amendments, quarantineable products and facilities overseen by the authorized veterinary, phytosanitary and food safety agency are exempt from the moratorium.

This will allow inspections of the relevant goods and facilities to be carried out despite the existing restrictions on business inspections.

It should be noted that this does not constitute a complete lifting of the moratorium for all entrepreneurs; the new exception applies exclusively to the products and facilities identified in the resolution.

The amendments were adopted in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 327 of September 10, 2026, which revised the previously established moratorium.

The resolution will enter into force in 10 days.

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18