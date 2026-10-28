New buildings and digital system launched at Issyk-Ata sanatorium

Head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev attended the opening ceremony of three new buildings and a modern dining hall at Issyk-Ata sanatorium and reviewed the digital technologies introduced at the facility.

According to the Presidential Affairs Department, three new buildings have been constructed and equipped with everything needed for a comfortable stay. A gym has also been set up, and additional facilities have been created to improve health and well-being of guests.

A modern dining hall with a capacity of 250 people has also been commissioned. It is fully equipped with new appliances and provides the necessary conditions for quality service.

The sanatorium has introduced Salamat automated information system, which has digitized guest registration and check-in, room bookings, meal arrangements and appointments for medical procedures. Facial recognition technology (Face ID) has also been introduced to automate guest tracking and service processes.

Issyk-Ata sanatorium was previously managed by the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan. For many years, the facility had not undergone major repairs, and its infrastructure had deteriorated.

At the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov, the sanatorium was transferred to the Presidential Affairs Department, following which a large-scale reconstruction was carried out.