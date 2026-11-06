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New 80-seat kindergarten opened in Bishkek

15:09, 06 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A new kindergarten No. 80 Balastan has been opened in Ak-Tilek residential area of Bishkek, the City Hall reported. The facility can accommodate 80 children.

The kindergarten is located on Ak-Shookum Street. The building has a total floor area of 1,041 square meters.

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At the opening ceremony, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev stressed the importance of making efficient use of premises and creating additional opportunities for the development of preschool education. He said the new kindergarten had the necessary facilities for children’s play, care and learning.

Dzhunushaliev instructed the head of Sverdlovsky district to look into arranging parking spaces near the facility.

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