Monuments in southern Kyrgyzstan proposed for UNESCO list

Six historical and cultural sites located in Jalal-Abad, Osh, and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan may eventually be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. They have been put forward as part of the transnational nomination “Silk Roads: Fergana-Syr Darya Corridor.” Chynarbek Zholdoshov, head of the Historical and Cultural Heritage Department at the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, announced.

The sites are located along the historic routes of the Great Silk Road.

The proposed sites include:

Kulbeskhan archaeological site in Chatkal district, Jalal-Abad region;

Safid-Bulan (Shakh-Fazil) historical and cultural complex in Ala-Buka district;

Uzgen archaeological and architectural complex;

Shoro-Bashat archaeological site in Osh region;

Airymach-Too (Surottuu-Tash) petroglyphs in Kara-Suu district;

Kara-Bulak burial complex in Batken region.

Work on the transnational nomination “Silk Roads: Fergana-Syr Darya Corridor” began in 2015. The initiative envisages the joint nomination of historical sites associated with the Great Silk Road, stretching from Kazakhstan to the countries of the Fergana Valley.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are participating in the preparation of the nomination.