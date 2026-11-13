Modern nursery to be built at Chui forestry and hunting enterprise

A groundbreaking ceremony for a modern tree nursery was held as part of Kyrgyzstan—Korea cooperation. The project is being implemented under the initiative “Strengthening the Capacity of the National Nursery System and Restoring Forests Based on Local Conditions.”

Representatives of relevant government agencies from Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Korea attended the event.

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During the ceremony, representatives of both countries highlighted the importance of cooperation in forestry and discussed the exchange of expertise, the introduction of modern technologies and forest restoration.

Trees were planted as part of the event, and a time capsule was placed in the foundation of the future nursery as a symbol of Kyrgyzstan—Korea cooperation.

The project aims to develop the national nursery system, grow high-quality planting stock, introduce modern technologies and restore forest ecosystems.