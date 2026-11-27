Medicine prices in Kyrgyzstan have risen by 8.2 percent over the year. These figures are contained in statistical reports.

It is noted that prices for pharmaceutical products rose by 8.2 percent from December 2025 to October 2026. In October alone, drug prices rose by 1.5 percent.

Outpatient medical services also became more expensive—by 11.3 percent.

Meanwhile, domestic production of medicines increased by 15.4 percent over the ten-month period.