Mandatory medical checkups before marriage proposed in Kyrgyzstan

It is proposed to make free medical checkups mandatory for citizens before marriage registration. A bill submitted by a group of lawmakers proposes amendments to the Family Code.

The initiative aims to detect infectious and hereditary diseases at an early stage and inform prospective spouses about their health status and potential risks to their future children.

Under the current Article 16 of the Family Code, a medical examination prior to marriage is provided for, but it is merely recommended rather than mandatory. The bill’s authors note that, without a mandatory requirement, many couples skip checkups and may only discover health conditions after registering their marriage.

The proposed examinations would be provided free of charge at public healthcare facilities. The Cabinet of Ministers would determine their scope and procedure.

The explanatory note places particular emphasis on preventing hepatitis B, C and D, HIV infection and sexually transmitted infections. Some of these diseases can remain asymptomatic for a long time while posing risks to the health of a spouse and future children.

The checkups would also help identify hereditary diseases and other conditions that may be relevant to family planning.

The bill does not provide for a ban on marriage based on medical examination results. Its purpose is to give citizens information about their health so they can receive timely medical advice and make informed decisions.

Examination results would remain confidential as medical records and be disclosed only to the person examined.

Voluntary checkups would remain an option for those marrying under special circumstances, including pregnancy, the birth of a child or an immediate threat to the life of either party. In such cases, the law allows marriage registration on the day the application is submitted.

According to the National Statistical Committee, around 45,000–50,000 marriages are registered in Kyrgyzstan annually.

The authors of the initiative believe that introducing mandatory free checkups would improve public health literacy, help detect diseases in a timely manner and strengthen preventive measures to protect the health of future families.