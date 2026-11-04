Labor Ministry, UNICEF discuss support for families returned from conflict zones

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan and UNICEF have discussed measures to support citizens repatriated from armed conflict zones and their families. The proposed assistance includes psychological support, training for social workers, and access to healthcare and education for children.

The reintegration issues were discussed at a meeting between Labor Minister Askarbek Imangaziev and UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan Samman Thapa.

The sides considered involving UNICEF experts to assess the need for psychologists, develop a mentoring programme for specialists and improve coordination among government agencies. Training sessions are also planned for social workers and repatriated families.

They also discussed joint visits to the regions to assess the living conditions of returning families, identify their needs and determine whether they have access to social, medical and educational services.

The minister also proposed holding interagency meetings to review the work carried out, discuss emerging problems and determine further support measures.

Samman Thapa expressed UNICEF’s readiness to support the ministry’s initiatives. The organization emphasized the importance of protecting children’s rights and assisting families returning from conflict zones.

Between 2021 and 2025, a total of 551 Kyrgyz citizens were repatriated from Iraq and Syria. In 2021, 79 children were brought back from Iraq as part of Meerim humanitarian mission. From 2022 to 2024, six stages of Operation Aikol were carried out, during which 470 people — 150 women and 320 children — were repatriated from camps in Syria. Additional repatriation efforts took place in 2024 and 2025.