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Kyrgyzstan's U15 team to make FIFA World Championship debut

20:07, 24 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan’s U15 national team has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the FIFA Youth World Championship, which is being held in a festival-style tournament format, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

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According to the KFU, 190 teams featuring players born in 2011 and 2012 will compete in the tournament. Matches will be played in an unusual 8-a-side format on reduced-size pitches, with participants divided into 32 groups.

Kyrgyzstan will field a team at the world championship for the first time. The squad will compete under head coach Vladimir Salo.

Kyrgyzstan's match schedule (Group U):

  • October 24, 2:45 p.m. — Kyrgyzstan vs. Uganda
  • October 25, 12:15 p.m. — Kyrgyzstan vs. Ecuador
  • October 25, 8:15 p.m. — Kyrgyzstan vs. Equatorial Guinea
  • October 26, 11 a.m. — Kyrgyzstan vs. Tonga
  • October 26, 7 p.m. — Kyrgyzstan vs. Cape Verde

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