Kyrgyzstan's U15 team to make FIFA World Championship debut

Kyrgyzstan’s U15 national team has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the FIFA Youth World Championship, which is being held in a festival-style tournament format, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

According to the KFU, 190 teams featuring players born in 2011 and 2012 will compete in the tournament. Matches will be played in an unusual 8-a-side format on reduced-size pitches, with participants divided into 32 groups.

Kyrgyzstan will field a team at the world championship for the first time. The squad will compete under head coach Vladimir Salo.

Kyrgyzstan's match schedule (Group U):