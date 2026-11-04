Kyrgyzstan’s public debt nears $10.4 billion
As of September 30, Kyrgyzstan’s public debt had reached 907 billion soms ($10,371,620 billion). It stood at 38.55 percent of the projected gross domestic product (GDP) for 2026, a slight decrease from 39.5 percent at the end of 2025. The figures are included in a report by the Ministry of Finance.
According to the ministry, public debt stood at $10,359.74 billion at the end of August.
External debt structure
Kyrgyzstan’s external public debt accounts for 50.9 percent of total debt. As of September 30, it amounted to 461.3 billion soms ($5,275,240 billion).
The breakdown of external debt is as follows:
- Multilateral concessional loans account for 52.2 percent, or $2,751,930 billion. The main creditors are the International Development Association, with $995 million, and the Asian Development Bank, with $947.4 million.
- Bilateral concessional loans make up 33.2 percent, totaling $1,753,290 billion. The largest creditor is the Export-Import Bank of China, to which Kyrgyzstan owes $1,367.7 billion, or 25.9 percent of its total external debt.
- Eurobonds account for 13.3 percent of external liabilities, or $700 million.
- Multilateral non-concessional loans total $67.6 million, or 1.3 percent of external debt. The entire amount is owed to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Domestic debt structure
Domestic public debt reached 445.7 billion soms ($5.1 billion). Its share of GDP continues to rise, reaching 18.94 percent, compared with 15.8 percent at the end of 2025.
Domestic debt consists mainly of long-term securities:
- Long-term securities account for 99.5 percent of domestic debt, or 443.4 billion soms ($5,070.7 billion). Almost the entire amount consists of government treasury bonds with maturities ranging from two to 20 years.
- Government treasury bills account for 0.5 percent of domestic debt, totaling 2.2 billion soms ($25.7 million).