Kyrgyzstan’s permanent population increased by 95,100 people, or 1.3 percent, in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 7,499,400 as of October 1. A report by the National Statistical Committee says.

Bishkek has a population of 1,382,500, while Osh is home to 494,800 people.

A total of 107,200 births were registered in the country in January–September this year, 3,000 more than during the same period in 2025.

During the same period, 24,000 people died in the country. As a result, the natural population increase amounted to 83,200 people.

The highest natural population growth rates were recorded in Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions, while the lowest was registered in Bishkek.

According to the report, 31,100 marriages were registered and 10,900 divorces were recorded across the country in the first nine months of 2026.