Kyrgyzstan’s Finance Ministry granted new budget oversight powers

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Finance has been granted expanded powers in managing public funds and debt obligations, as well as overseeing budget spending. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 716 on October 22, 2026.

Under the document, the ministry will be able to develop and introduce new financial instruments, including mechanisms for using funds from the state debt relief account.

The ministry will also develop a methodology for assessing the effectiveness of public investment projects, conduct financial and economic analyses of investment initiatives, and monitor the implementation of state investment programs.

The document separately outlines the ministry’s responsibilities for managing the Kyrgyz Republic’s Stabilization Fund.

In particular, the ministry will ensure that funds are transferred to the fund based on presidential decisions, manage its accounts, and prepare reports on incoming funds and their use.

Another change concerns digital oversight of public finances. The ministry has been tasked with creating and developing an electronic audit system that will automatically analyze financial transactions conducted by government agencies and organizations, generate analytical reports, and track financial risks.

The ministry must also establish dedicated channels for reporting corruption offenses, including through official websites, secure electronic systems, and hotlines.

The amendments will take effect in 10 days.