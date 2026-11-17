Citizen of Kyrgyzstan Kemel Meken will represent the country in the third season of Beast Games, a major reality competition created by American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast. He announced this on his Instagram account.

“Friends, I will be representing Kyrgyzstan in the biggest reality show in the world!” Kemel Meken posted.

According to him, the third season will premiere on December 16 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

Meken was unable to provide further comments to 24.kg news agency about his participation, as his contract with the show’s organizers prohibits him from disclosing details of the project before its release.

Kemel Meken holds a PhD and is a graduate of the London School of Economics and the University of Exeter. He is a researcher and advocate of financial literacy in Central Asia.

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Beast Games is a competitive reality show in which contestants face a series of physical, intellectual and psychological challenges for substantial cash prizes. The project was created by MrBeast, one of the world’s most popular video bloggers.

In January 2026, the organizers announced an international casting call for the show’s third season. For the first time, applications were open to residents of CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Armenia. Applicants were required to complete a questionnaire and submit a short video introducing themselves and describing their achievements.

The new season is titled Beast Games: World Champions. It will feature representatives from 196 countries, with one contestant from each country. The grand prize is $5 million.

The first three episodes will be released on December 16, with the finale scheduled for January 13, 2027.