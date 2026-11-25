Kyrgyz athlete Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva won the World Triathlon Multisport Championships Abu Dhabi 2026, which concluded in the UAE.

Zhuzbaeva competed in the PTVI category for athletes with partial or complete vision loss. Only one participant was registered in this category.

She completed the course, consisting of a 3-kilometer swim, 120-kilometer cycling segment and 30-kilometer run, in 8 hours, 17 minutes and 33 seconds.

The visually impaired Kyrgyz athlete was accompanied by guide Oksana Rybakova.

It is worth recalling that a year ago, Zhuzbaeva won a Para Triathlon World Cup event in Chile.

Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva also competed in the PTVI Women’s category for visually impaired athletes.