Kyrgyzstani extradited from US over drug smuggling through postal parcels

A Kyrgyz national suspected of organizing an international drug trafficking network has been extradited from the United States to Kyrgyzstan. Investigators allege that he sent marijuana and psychotropic substances in ordinary postal parcels, disguising them as consumer goods. The press service of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The operation was carried out by officers of the Interior Ministry's Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking, with assistance from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Interpol.

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According to law enforcement agencies, in early 2024, citizen of Kyrgyzstan H. T., who was temporarily residing in the United States, organized a channel for smuggling drugs into Kyrgyzstan.

Investigators believe that the suspect purchased dried marijuana buds and psychotropic substances in the United States. The illegal substances were then concealed among various goods and sent to Kyrgyzstan by international mail.

The parcels were registered under the names of the suspect's acquaintances.

After receiving the shipments, other alleged members of the scheme recruited third parties to distribute the drugs in Bishkek and Chui region.

The Interior Ministry believes the drug shipments were carried out with the involvement of an organized drug trafficking group.

Investigators are currently identifying everyone involved in the alleged illegal drug trade and establishing other circumstances of the case.

The ministry did not disclose how much drugs had been smuggled from the United States to Kyrgyzstan, how long the trafficking channel had been operating or how many people are involved in the criminal case.

The investigation is ongoing.