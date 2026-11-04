Kyrgyzstan to introduce prenatal screening for fetal genetic disorders

Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce a unified prenatal screening system to detect congenital abnormalities and chromosomal disorders in fetuses at an early stage. To this end, President Sadyr Japarov has approved the national Umut (Hope) Programme for 2026–2030.

According to the Health Ministry, pregnant women currently undergo examinations irregularly, without a unified schedule or clinical protocols. This can lead to late detection of abnormalities and reduce opportunities for timely medical intervention.

The new system will include ultrasound and biochemical screening.

The first examination will be conducted at 11–13 weeks of pregnancy, and the second at 18–21 weeks. If the results indicate a high risk of abnormalities, the woman will be referred for further examinations and a consultation with a geneticist. If necessary, the diagnosis will be confirmed using invasive diagnostic methods.

One specialized screening center is planned for each region, based at a major medical institution. The centers will be equipped with expert-class ultrasound machines and automated biochemical analyzers.

A unified digital database is also planned.

It will allow to track whether each pregnant woman has undergone the required examinations, monitor screening schedules and facilitate information exchange between obstetric and gynecological specialists and neonatologists.

Additional funding will be allocated from the national budget to implement the programme. The money will be used to train specialists, purchase equipment, expand staff numbers and build a national cytogenetics laboratory.