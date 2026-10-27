Kyrgyzstan to establish new state enterprise in field of social protection

Kyrgyzstan will establish a state enterprise Social Infrastructure to acquire buildings, maintain social institutions and provide them with equipment. President Sadyr Japarov signed the relevant decree.

According to the document, the new enterprise will operate under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration.

Its main responsibilities will include purchasing buildings and facilities, maintaining social service institutions, supplying them with necessary equipment, and organizing the procurement of goods, works and services.

The enterprise will be financed through a special account and other sources permitted by law.