USD87.45EUR98.00RUB1.08
24.kg

Kyrgyzstan to establish new state enterprise in field of social protection

11:26, 27 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan will establish a state enterprise Social Infrastructure to acquire buildings, maintain social institutions and provide them with equipment. President Sadyr Japarov signed the relevant decree.

According to the document, the new enterprise will operate under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration.

Its main responsibilities will include purchasing buildings and facilities, maintaining social service institutions, supplying them with necessary equipment, and organizing the procurement of goods, works and services.

The enterprise will be financed through a special account and other sources permitted by law.

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18