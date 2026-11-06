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Kyrgyzstan to establish integrated agri-food park

09:13, 06 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A tripartite agreement to finance a project aimed at establishing an integrated agri-food park in the Kyrgyz Republic was signed on the sidelines of the Regional Industrial Development Forum. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, the Eurasian Development Bank will provide $370,509 in financial support for the project. The agreement was signed with the participation of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The project provides for the preparation of a preliminary feasibility study for the proposed agri-food park, the identification of an optimal development model and the development of an investment attraction strategy.

The initiative aims to promote agricultural processing and attract investment to the country's agro-industrial sector.

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