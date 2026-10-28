Kyrgyzstan targets 24–30 qualifying places for 2028 Summer Olympics

Kyrgyzstan aims to secure between 24 and 30 qualifying places for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The government has set this target for the country’s sports sector. Urmat Asanbaev, director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the minimum target is 24 Olympic berths, while the maximum is 30. These are places that would allow athletes to compete at the Olympics, not a target for the number of medals.

"We have been tasked with securing at least 24 and up to 30 qualifying places. I cannot talk about medals yet. First, we need to earn the right to compete at the Olympics,” Asanbaev said.

He noted that Kyrgyz athletes will take part in qualifying tournaments in 2027, where Olympic places will be at stake.

Sports federations have already submitted their preparation plans. Some expect to secure two or three qualifying places in individual sports. The state will continue to fund national team training, athletes’ participation in international competitions and training camps.

At the same time, requirements for sports federations will be tightened. The level of government support is expected to be linked to their performance.

"If a federation works well and delivers results, we will provide it with appropriate funding. If there are no results, we will impose restrictions and set requirements,” Asanbaev explained.

The agency’s head also acknowledged that the development of many sports in Kyrgyzstan is constrained by a lack of modern infrastructure.

The government intends to pay greater attention not only to wrestling disciplines, in which Kyrgyzstan has traditionally performed well, but also to swimming, fencing, gymnastics and other sports.

Kyrgyz athletes will need to qualify through the relevant competitions to earn the right to compete at the major international events held every four years.