The cost of the Hajj pilgrimage for 2027 has been set at $5,800. The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

According to it, religious endowment institutions in Mecca previously provided free accommodation for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan.

However, the country is unable to use these hotels for the 2027 Hajj. The reason is that they are located in different parts of Mecca. In particular, 14 buildings were spread across four or five different districts, with each accommodating between 200 and 500 people.

Under these circumstances, it is difficult to ensure equal levels of service for all pilgrims, provide the necessary assistance, organize operations and coordinate various processes. In addition, the conditions at these hotels did not fully meet the required standards. There were also difficulties with processing certain documents.

As a result, a decision was made to accommodate pilgrims in paid hotels next year. The advantage of this arrangement is that all pilgrims will stay in the same area, close to one another. This will also make it easier to organize services, provide assistance and handle various logistical matters.

Thus, one of the main reasons for the increase in the cost of the 2027 Hajj is the switch from free accommodation to paid hotels.