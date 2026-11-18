Kyrgyzstan produced 1,658,700 tonnes of raw milk in the first 10 months of the year, up 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year, the National Statistical Committee reported.

Regional production leaders

Chui region remains the country’s leading milk producer, accounting for 424,400 tonnes, an increase of 2.4 percent.

Jalal-Abad region ranked second, with milk production rising 2.7 percent to 357,400 tonnes.

Osh region ranked third in production volumes and first in growth among the country’s regions. Output increased by 3.5 percent to 315,400 tonnes. The strongest growth in the region was recorded in Nookat district (6.9 percent) and Chon-Alai district (6.7 percent).

Other regions also reported positive results:

Issyk-Kul region: milk production increased by 2.6 percent to 258,900 tonnes.

Naryn region: output rose by 2.1 percent to 132,900 tonnes.

Batken region: production grew by 2.4 percent to 90,400 tonnes.

Talas region: milk production increased by 0.9 percent to 68,100 tonnes.

In terms of cattle productivity, Chui region recorded the highest figure, with an average yield of 2,781.8 kilograms of milk per cow.

Sharp decline in major cities

Despite the overall growth across the country, milk production fell sharply in major cities.

In Osh, output nearly halved, declining by 47.2 percent to 4,600 tonnes.

A similar drop of 48.8 percent was recorded in Tokmok, where annual production fell to 1,700 tonnes. In Bishkek, milk production decreased by 15.3 percent to 6,400 tonnes.