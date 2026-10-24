Kyrgyzstan plans to restore 100,000 hectares of pastureland, President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with residents of Nooken district and Mailuu-Suu town.

The issue was raised by a livestock farmer from Dostuk rural district, who spoke about a shortage of pastures and called for measures to support farmers. He said increasing livestock numbers were putting growing pressure on grazing land.

Japarov said the authorities began focusing on pastureland restoration in 2021. Before that, he noted, little work had been done to develop and restore pastures for an extended period.

"We are now carrying out restoration work in degraded areas. We plan to restore 100,000 hectares. I have issued the relevant instruction," the president said.

He added that returning pastures to their previous condition would require sustained efforts.

According to Japarov, regular reseeding of such areas could take 15–20 years to restore them.

The president also said farmers can access concessional loans, adding that a relevant lending program is already in place.