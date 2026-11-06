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Kyrgyzstan plans to pay private veterinarians from state budget

09:52, 06 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Private veterinarians in Kyrgyzstan may start receiving salaries from the state budget starting January 1, 2027. Myktybek Kalandarov, head of the Livestock and Veterinary Department at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the relevant draft proposal is being developed on the president's instructions.

The measure is intended to improve the quality of veterinary services and stabilize the country's epizootic situation.

State-funded salaries are also expected to ensure the proper implementation of government assignments, including animal identification.

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