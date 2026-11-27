It is proposed to double the rates paid to lawyers providing qualified legal assistance under the state-guaranteed legal aid system in Kyrgyzstan. A draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution to this effect has been submitted for public discussion.

The document was drafted in response to an instruction from President Sadyr Japarov and aims to make qualified legal assistance more accessible to the public.

Under the proposal, all existing rates expressed in calculated rates would be doubled. The increase would apply to lawyers’ services in criminal, civil and administrative cases, as well as cases involving offenses.

The list of services, grounds for payment, categories of cases and fee structure would remain unchanged.

According to the explanatory note, higher fees are expected to encourage more lawyers to participate in the state-guaranteed legal aid system and attract qualified professionals, including to remote areas of the country where there is a shortage of lawyers.

A transitional period is planned. For cases in which lawyers were appointed before the new resolution takes effect, payments will continue to be made at the previous rates until the relevant stage of proceedings is completed.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the increase will require an additional 161.1 million soms from the national budget.

The Ministry of Finance is expected to make the corresponding adjustments to the national budget for 2026 and the 2027-2028 planning period.

The drafters expect that higher lawyers’ fees will improve the quality of legal assistance, ensure its timely provision to citizens and increase access to justice.

If adopted, the resolution will come into force in 15 days.