There are currently 49 trade and logistics centers operating in Kyrgyzstan. Nine of them were opened in 2026, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

The ministry said considerable attention is being paid to developing facilities for storing agricultural products and preparing them for export.

The centers have a combined area of 32,196.89 square meters, while their vegetable storage capacity totals 171,938 tonnes.

The development of this infrastructure helps reduce crop losses, preserve product quality and create additional opportunities for farmers to access domestic and international markets.