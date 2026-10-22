Kyrgyzstan has 2,959 registered media outlets

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Justice has completed the creation of a new register of mass media. The public database contains information on 2,959 media outlets, the ministry said.

The register is open to all users and allows them to check whether a particular media outlet’s name is already registered before submitting an application.

The Ministry of Justice has also updated the procedure for state registration of media outlets. Registration certificates are now issued electronically and can be downloaded from the ministry’s website.

Under the new rules, media outlets are required to re-register only if their founder or name changes. Any other changes to registration details must be reported to the Ministry of Justice within 30 calendar days.

The time required to provide services has also been reduced. Entering information into the register now takes three working days instead of seven, while extracts from the register are issued within seven working days.

The new register was established as part of the implementation of Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 241, dated April 10, 2026. The resolution approved regulations governing the state registration and re-registration of media outlets, as well as the grounds for refusing registration.

Links to the register and the updated registration rules have been published on the Ministry of Justice’s official Telegram channel.