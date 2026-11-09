Kyrgyzstan faces shortage of 20,000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers in 2026

Farmers in Kyrgyzstan are short of 20,000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers in 2026. This was announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology and Environmental Protection of Parliament.

MPs asked how the Cabinet of Ministers intends to address the fertilizer shortage.

Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Asylbek Satybaldiev acknowledged that the shortfall in mineral fertilizers amounts to 20,000 tonnes.

"However, negotiations have already been held with Uzbekistan and Russia. We will ensure the supply of the missing volume of mineral fertilizers in 2027,” he added.

Asked when the fertilizer production plant in Nookat would begin operating, the deputy minister said that the issue of allocating land for the facility needed to be resolved.

"Several hectares of land were previously allocated for the plant in Nookat. However, company representatives say this is not enough given the plant’s large production capacity. The adjacent plots are already leased. Local authorities are currently working to resolve the issue. The plant will begin operating once it is settled,” Asylbek Satybaldiev said.