Kyrgyzstan contributes $1 million to SPECA Trust Fund

An economic forum of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), themed «Advancing Connectivity for Sustainable Development in the Region, ” is being held in Bishkek on November 4–5, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to the ministry, during its 2026 SPECA chairmanship, Kyrgyzstan identified the development of transport connectivity and the strengthening of the region’s transit potential as key priorities.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev addressed the forum. He noted that holding the event in Bishkek was particularly significant in the year of Kyrgyzstan’s SPECA chairmanship.

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According to the Ministry of Economy, Kyrgyzstan was the first country in the region to accede to the UN Convention on the Contract for International Carriage of Goods by Rail and contribute funds to the SPECA fund.

In her address, UN Under Secretary-General Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana thanked Kyrgyzstan for its $1 million contribution to the SPECA Multi-Partner Trust Fund.

She outlined three priorities for regional cooperation: strengthening transport and trade links, developing digital connectivity, and ensuring sustainable and inclusive development. According to the UN Under Secretary-General, these areas are particularly important for regional countries, most of which are landlocked, as they can help reduce costs, attract investment and strengthen economic resilience.

On the sidelines of the economic forum, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) signed a memorandum of understanding.

The forum is expected to conclude with the presentation of a draft final document — the Bishkek Declaration — outlining regional priorities and areas for further cooperation among SPECA member states.

SPECA is a UN programme established to support economic cooperation and development in Central Asia and Azerbaijan. Its members are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.