Kyrgyzstan collects over 342 million soms in recycling fees in nine months

The state-owned Eco Operator enterprise under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan collected 342,417.2 million soms in recycling fees over the first nine months of the year.

Compared with the same period in 2025, recycling fee revenue increased by 214,411.3 million soms.

Efforts to expand the number of fee payers, ensure timely payments and recover outstanding debts continue in cooperation with the State Customs Service and the State Tax Service.

Eco Operator continues to work to ensure the effective functioning of the recycling fee system and the extended producer and importer responsibility framework in Kyrgyzstan.

Under a Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated June 19, 2024, a list of 24 groups of goods and packaging subject to recycling after they reach the end of their useful life was approved.

When importing goods belonging to these categories into Kyrgyzstan, as well as when manufacturing the relevant products, businesses must comply with extended producer and importer responsibility requirements, including paying recycling fees on time and in accordance with the established procedure.