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Kyrgyzstan becomes full member of Union Internationale Motonautique

15:07, 26 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

The Kyrgyzstan Powerboating Federation has been granted full membership in the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the international governing body for powerboating.

UIM President Raffaele Chiulli expressed interest in long-term cooperation and confirmed the organization's readiness to promote the sport through joint efforts.

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Full membership opens up new opportunities for Kyrgyzstan in international cooperation, hosting world-class competitions and developing national sports infrastructure.

According to the statement, Kyrgyzstan is strengthening its position on the international stage and aims to become a leading powerboating hub in Central Asia.

The UIM and the Kyrgyz federation plan to focus on sustainable development, expanding international ties and implementing new ambitious projects.

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