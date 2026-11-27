The Kyrgyz State Circus plans to tour all regions of the country for the first time in 2027, its director, Nurlan Konokbaev, announced.

He said there are children in remote parts of the country who have never seen a circus performance.

“There are children in Naryn and Talas who have never been to the circus. Imagine how much excitement and joy this will bring them! This is our direct mission and responsibility,” he said.

Nurlan Konokbaev also announced that circus performers will travel to Karaganda, Kazakhstan, on December 16 with their Harry Potter show.

In addition, the state circus plans to create a large-scale show that Kyrgyz performers could eventually take to audiences in the United States and Europe.

A circus school is scheduled to open on December 3. Children will be able to study circus arts there and potentially join the professional troupe in the future.

The schedule for the tours across Kyrgyzstan has not yet been announced.