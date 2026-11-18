Kyrgyz MP Bekmurza Ergeshov won a bronze medal at the World Shotokan Karate-do Championships. The achievement was announced at a parliamentary session.

Ergeshov competed at the championships, held in Antalya from November 9 to 15, and took bronze in the over-40 age category.

According to the MP, a total of 1,140 athletes from 47 countries took part in the competition. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 55 athletes, who won two gold, five silver and eight bronze medals. The national team finished 11th in the overall standings.

Ergeshov described the result as very good and called for continued support for MPs who are involved in sports.

His fellow lawmakers congratulated him on the achievement.