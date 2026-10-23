Kyrgyz language abroad: Lack of teachers and teaching materials

Kyrgyz diasporas abroad lack teachers and educational materials to teach children their native language. Possible solutions include the creation of a unified online platform, the release of bilingual children's books and the development of digital content. These issues were discussed today at the II International Forum «Preservation and Development of the Kyrgyz Language Abroad» in the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan.

The forum was attended by deputies, representatives of government bodies, scientists, teachers and compatriots from more than ten countries, including Great Britain, Germany, Kazakhstan, Turkey, China, Uzbekistan and Italy.

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Researcher and migration expert working in the UK, Rakhat Zhusupova, outlined several problems facing the Kyrgyz diaspora.

Among them are a lack of educational materials and teachers, insufficient interest of some parents in teaching their children their native language, a shortage of Kyrgyz-language content on the Internet, and difficulties in ensuring the stable operation of diaspora schools.

To solve these problems, she proposed creating a unified online platform, publishing bilingual books for children, training and certifying teachers, and developing teaching aids for parents. Also, in her opinion, it is necessary to expand migrants’ access to information in the Kyrgyz language, develop digital tools based on artificial intelligence, and establish an exchange of experience between schools in diaspora communities.

State Secretary Arslan Koichiev emphasized that for the development of the Kyrgyz language it is important to create a real need for its use. Separately, he focused on the issues of adapting the language to modern conditions and teaching children of compatriots abroad.

Chairman of the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy under the President Melis Murataliev spoke about modern methods of teaching the Kyrgyz language and the implementation of state language policy. He noted that not only the formal status of the language is important, but also its practical application.

First Deputy Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Mederbek Aliev said that preserving the native language helps strengthen spiritual ties between Kyrgyzstanis living in different countries and pass on national values ​​to future generations.

Forum participants also discussed the possibilities of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, the development of translation activities, book publishing and scientific research. Compatriots shared their experience of teaching and preserving the Kyrgyz language in different countries.