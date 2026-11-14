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Kyrgyz athletes win seven medals at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

09:34, 14 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyz athlete Saida Sabyrova won a gold medal at the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026, which was held in the UAE on November 11-13. The results are available on the AJP Tour website.

Sabyrova competed in the Teen girls’ division for orange and green belts in the under-44kg category, which featured five athletes. She defeated opponents from Kazakhstan and Brazil.

In addition, young athletes from Kyrgyzstan won one silver and five bronze medals in various categories.

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