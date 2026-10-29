Kyrgyz athlete wins bronze at World Youth Boxing Championships

Kyrgyz boxer Meerim Chynybekova won a bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships in Montenegro, a prestigious international tournament for athletes aged 19 and under (U19) held under the auspices of the International Federation World Boxing.

Chynybekova competed in the women’s 80kg weight category and entered the competition at the semifinal stage.

She lost to Indian athlete Megha Sheokand, finishing third in the tournament. Sheokand claimed silver after losing to Russian Ekaterina Frolova, who won gold and the world champion title.