USD87.45EUR97.29RUB1.09
24.kg

Kyrgyz athlete wins bronze at World Youth Boxing Championships

14:44, 29 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyz boxer Meerim Chynybekova won a bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships in Montenegro, a prestigious international tournament for athletes aged 19 and under (U19) held under the auspices of the International Federation World Boxing.

1793254197948-aa0836bb-646d-4c6a-89c0-a8e4dffa82f5-bez-nazvaniya-1png-optimized.webp

Chynybekova competed in the women’s 80kg weight category and entered the competition at the semifinal stage.

She lost to Indian athlete Megha Sheokand, finishing third in the tournament. Sheokand claimed silver after losing to Russian Ekaterina Frolova, who won gold and the world champion title.

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18