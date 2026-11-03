Kyrgyz athlete wins bronze at U23 Asian Fencing Championships

Barsbek Raiymbekov, a member of the Kyrgyz national épée fencing team, won a bronze medal at the U23 Asian Fencing Championships, held in Manama, the capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain, from October 27 to November 2. The Fencing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Federation, the Kyrgyz athlete won four out of his six qualifying bouts, advancing to the main stage. After defeating opponents from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Hong Kong, Raiymbekov reached the semifinals, where he was defeated 10–15 by Kirill Prokhodov—a competitor from Kazakhstan and the reigning world champion.

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Danil Mirkun, the coach accompanying the national team, noted that this medal represents an outstanding and long-awaited achievement for the country.

He pointed out that the last time a Kyrgyz athlete won an individual medal at this tournament was in 2014, when Roman Petrov secured one at the Asian Championships in the Philippines. The coach expressed hope that this success will foster the further development of the sport in the country and attract interest from both local and international sponsors.

Kyrgyzstan’s national team is now preparing to compete at the Fencing World Cup, which will also be held in Bahrain from November 4 to 10, 2026.