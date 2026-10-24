Kum-Shagyl remains under state management until January 2027

Kyrgyzstan has extended temporary external management of the closed joint-stock company Kum-Shagyl until January 19, 2027. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the document, the previous period of external management was due to expire on October 24, 2026. State management of the company has now been extended from October 24, 2026, to January 19, 2027.

The decision was made to address violations of legislation governing subsoil protection, environmental safety and industrial safety that pose an immediate threat to people's lives and health.

The State Property Management Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to submit a candidate for the position of temporary external manager in accordance with established procedures.

The agency must also notify the authorized body responsible for state registration of legal entities about the introduction of temporary external management at Kum-Shagyl.

The initial decision to place the company under external management was adopted by Government Resolution No. 89 of February 29, 2024.

The new resolution enters into force on October 24, 2026.