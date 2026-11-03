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Kazakhstan foils coup attempt, 10 people detained

09:30, 03 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

An attempted coup has been foiled in western Kazakhstan, Tengrinews reports, citing the country's National Security Committee (NSC).

According to the agency, 10 people have been detained in Atyrau.

Investigators allege that the suspects planned to forcibly change the constitutional order in the country's western region. They are suspected of establishing and leading an extremist group, participating in its activities, propagating terrorism and inciting religious hatred.

The NSC said that searches of the suspects' premises resulted in the seizure of weapons, literature, religious paraphernalia, drugs and other evidence.

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